Unsurprisingly, independence has been a major focus of his speech.

He said: “I will focus efforts in reaching out to address the obstacles in the way of winning the case for independence.

“We need to persuade the people of Scotland that Scotland’s future is best served with the powers of independence.

“There is no better way than to build what is necessary to achieve independence.”

He says he needs to accept his party is “not as cohesive as it needs to be” to achieve independence, but says he cares “too much about the future of Scotland” to walk away.

Mr Swinney added: “Having joined the SNP as a teenager and helped bring my party from the fringes of politics to the government of Scotland, served as a senior minister for 16 years, and helping to steer Scotland so close to independence in 2014, I want to give my all to ensure the success of our cause.