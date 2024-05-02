Scottish News Live: John Swinney has announced SNP leadership bid after Humza Yousaf's resignation as First Minister
For all live news, sport, weather and more, follow along with The Scotsman live blog.
LIVE: John Swinney confirms he is standing for SNP leader and First Minister
Key Events
- John Swinney says his policies will come from the centre-left and he will continue the fight for Scottish independence
- He says his potential leadership rival Kate Forbes will be given a "significant role" in cabinet if he wins
- Kate Forbes is due to make a statement on the SNP leadership race this afternoon
John Swinney’s speech seems to have gone down well with those in his party.
MP and Scotsman columnist Stewart McDonald said: “My heart is singing - pitch perfect by John Swinney.
“A grown-up has walked into the room.”
John Swinney led the SNP from 2000 until 2004, before they entered government.
He tells journalists the party and him are a lot different than 20 years ago.
Mr Swinney has “a lot more under my belt” and is a “different character”, adding he has done some “tough stuff” during his time in government.
Mr Swinney is now answering questions from journalists - he says he will “work to seek common ground” with all other political parties in Holyrood.
He added: “I am someone who is known inside and outside the SNP, trusted inside and outside the SNP, has a proven track record of bringing people together, and a formidable track record of getting elected.”
Unsurprisingly, independence has been a major focus of his speech.
He said: “I will focus efforts in reaching out to address the obstacles in the way of winning the case for independence.
“We need to persuade the people of Scotland that Scotland’s future is best served with the powers of independence.
“There is no better way than to build what is necessary to achieve independence.”
He says he needs to accept his party is “not as cohesive as it needs to be” to achieve independence, but says he cares “too much about the future of Scotland” to walk away.
Mr Swinney added: “Having joined the SNP as a teenager and helped bring my party from the fringes of politics to the government of Scotland, served as a senior minister for 16 years, and helping to steer Scotland so close to independence in 2014, I want to give my all to ensure the success of our cause.
“I have the experience, skills and trust of the people of Scotland to bring the SNP back together again and focus on what we do best - uniting the people of Scotland, delivering for people, and giving the best future for our country.”
John Swinney says his priorities for government will come “straight from the centre left” and will focus on economic growth.
He said: “My priorities will make Scotland the best it can be as a modern, innovative, dynamic nation in an advanced western society.
“Child poverty is a curse.
“The government I aspire to lead will be focused on doing all in its power to eradicate child poverty and we need to do more to raise more children out of poverty.”
John Swinney confirms if he is elected he will lead the party in the 2026 Holyrood election.
He said: “I am no caretaker, I am no interim leader.
“I will lead our party through the Westminster election and beyond to 2026.
“That is two contests I intend to win for the SNP.”
John Swinney says Kate Forbes will play a “significant part” in his cabinet if he wins the top job.
He said: “Kate Forbes will play a significant part of that.
“She is intelligent, thoughtful, creative and has much to contribute and I will make sure Kate Forbes is able to make that contribution as a united team to bring together the whole party.”
John Swinney has confirmed he is standing to be SNP leader at a social enterprise in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket.
He said: “This place reflects my values and who I am.
“Therefore it is the right place to confirm that I intend to stand for election as leader of the SNP.
“I want to build on the work of the SNP government to create a modern, diverse, dynamic Scotland that ensures opportunities for all her citizens, unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence.
“One of the benefits from stepping back a year ago is I’ve had time and the opportunity to see the political situation from a different perspective than before.
“There is a huge amount the SNP has achieved on behalf of the people of Scotland, there is much we should feel very, very proud of.”
BREAKING: John Swinney has confirmed he is standing for SNP leader and First Minister.
John Swinney is about to take to the stage - and he is being introduced by Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.