Sir Rod Stewart has admitted it will be “an uphill climb” for Scotland to secure a win over England in the Euro clash on Friday night.

The singer, who was born in London but is of Scottish descent and is a devoted fan of Celtic and Scottish football, will be attending the game at Wembley and joked he had to sell his house to afford the tickets.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been watching these games since I was 14, England and Scotland, and I’ve had my heart broken so many times.

“I’d love to see the Scots win. It is going to be an uphill climb, but win or lose, as long as they make us proud.

“It is a serious day, I am the cockney Scotsman, and we do take this game extremely serious against the old enemy.

“I’m very passionate. I’m actually going to be going, I’ve got a box for six, cost me an arm and a leg, I had to sell the house to buy it.

“I’m taking my two sons and three of my best friends who are all Scotland supporters, we are just going to hope for the best.”