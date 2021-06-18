Scroll down to see all the latest updates as the Auld Enemy prepare to meet in a major tournament finals for the first time in 25 years.
Scotland vs England LIVE: All the buildup to tonight’s crunch Euro 2020 game at Wembley
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 10:17
- Scots cannot afford to lose, says Scott McTominay
- Fitness boost for Scotland as Kieran Tierney available
- Divided couples have bragging rights at stake
- Scotland and England fans predicted to buy 3.4m pints
- Scotland v England: The key tactical battles
Sir Rod Stewart offers prediction for England’s clash with Scotland at Wembley
Sir Rod Stewart has admitted it will be “an uphill climb” for Scotland to secure a win over England in the Euro clash on Friday night.
The singer, who was born in London but is of Scottish descent and is a devoted fan of Celtic and Scottish football, will be attending the game at Wembley and joked he had to sell his house to afford the tickets.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been watching these games since I was 14, England and Scotland, and I’ve had my heart broken so many times.
“I’d love to see the Scots win. It is going to be an uphill climb, but win or lose, as long as they make us proud.
“It is a serious day, I am the cockney Scotsman, and we do take this game extremely serious against the old enemy.
“I’m very passionate. I’m actually going to be going, I’ve got a box for six, cost me an arm and a leg, I had to sell the house to buy it.
“I’m taking my two sons and three of my best friends who are all Scotland supporters, we are just going to hope for the best.”
Offering his final prediction for the score, he said: “One-nil to Scotland and I will die a happy man.”
When was the last time Scotland beat England at football? Head to head record of both teams ahead of England v Scotland
Scotland vs England: Here's how many times Scotland have won at Wembley
Scotland require a big performance at Wembley on Friday in order to rescue their Euros campaign. However, they don’t have to look too far for inspiration.
Why Steve Clarke's showings at Rangers and Celtic should give hope for Scotland at England
Scotland require a tactically-impeccable performance to execute manager Steve Clarke’s gameplan and earn a result against England at Wembley. Doing so would revive their Euro 2020 campaign, which is somewhat deflated after Monday’s opening 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.
Scotland's nine wins against England at Wembley
England and Scotland meet at Wembley Stadium on Friday June 18 for a crucial Euro 2020 match, the first fixture between the neighbours since a 2-2 draw at Hampden in June 2017.
The concerning % chance of Scotland reaching Euro 2020 last-16 ahead of England clash
Scotland head into this evening's Euro 2020 encounter with England knowing a draw or win will substantially increase their chances of progression from the group stage.
Wonder who this chap is supporting tonight?
Is it too early to be thinking about beer? Scotland and England fans are predicted to buy 3.4m pints during tonight’s Euros match.
The weather has tipped in Scotland’s favour - it’s currently bucketing it down in London!
Where are they now? The Scotland side who defeated Switzerland at Euro 96 – the last time we won a match at a major tournament
A look at the players who last helped Scotland to victory in a European Championships’ match.
Do us proud, Scotland!
18 photos transporting you back to famous Scotland wins against England at Wembley
Scotland first defeated England at Wembley in March 1928, when the “Wembley Wizards” ran riot against the ‘auld enemy', posting a 5-1 win.