United Nations experts have warned airlines involved in Rishi Sunak's Rwanda asylum scheme they could be held responsible for any violations of international human rights rules.
Siobhan Mullally, Gehad Madi and Alice Jill Edwards, the special rapporteurs on human trafficking, migrants' human rights and torture, warned airlines and regulators could be "complicit" in breaching the rules by facilitating removals to Rwanda.
The Prime Minister used a Downing Street press conference to say that the Government had booked commercial charter plans and had an airfield on standby for the first Rwanda flight, which would take place in 10-12 weeks.
But the UN experts said: "Even if the UK-Rwanda agreement and the Safety of Rwanda Bill are approved, airlines and aviation regulators could be complicit in violating internationally protected human rights and court orders by facilitating removals to Rwanda."
Extreme right-wing online terrorist group Terrorgram is set to be banned in the UK.
Britain will be the first country to ban the group if the plan is approved on Friday, and it will be the first time that an online terror network has been proscribed in the UK.
The move would mean that support for the group would be illegal with punishments of up to 14 years in prison or an unlimited fine.
A draft proscription order was laid in Parliament on Monday and will come into effect on Friday if it is agreed by MPs.
Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "The Terrorgram collective spreads vile propaganda and aims to radicalise young people to conduct heinous terrorist acts.
"This is why we are outlawing membership or support for the group - we will not tolerate the promotion or encouragement of terrorism in the United Kingdom.
Brenda Blethyn has announced that she will depart Vera after more than a decade starring in the long-running ITV detective show.
The 78-year-old English actress will return for a 14th and final series as the unorthodox trench coat wearing Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.
Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.
Four Germans have been caught laying white roses in memory of Adolf Hitler at the house where the Nazi dictator was born in western Austria on the anniversary of his birth, police said.
One of the four gave a Hitler salute as they posed for photos, according to officers.
Hitler was born on April 20 1889 in Braunau am Inn. After lengthy wrangling over the future of the house where he was born, work started last year on turning it into a police station - a project meant to make it unattractive as a pilgrimage site for people who glorify Hitler.
Police in Upper Austria province said the four Germans - two sisters and their partners, all in their 20s and early 30s - went to the building on Saturday to lay white roses in its window recesses.
They posed in front of the house for photos and one of the women gave the stiff-armed Hitler salute.
Patrolling officers noticed the group and took them to a police station for questioning.
The woman said that she had not meant the salute seriously, but officers said they found a chat with the others on her phone in which they shared Nazi-themed messages and pictures.
Police said they were reporting all four to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Austrian law that bans the symbols of Nazism.
The first flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda will leave in 10-12 weeks, Rishi Sunak said as he promised that "no ifs, no buts" the scheme would be put into operation.
The Prime Minister said "enough is enough" as he said MPs and peers would sit through the night if necessary to get the Safety of Rwanda Bill through Parliament.
Mr Sunak had originally promised that flights would go to Rwanda in spring, but his new timetable suggested the first plane would not leave until July.
At a Downing Street press conference he blamed Labour opposition to the scheme for the delays, but vowed: "We will start the flights and we will stop the boats."
The Prime Minister said an airfield was on standby and charter flights had been booked to take asylum seekers on the one-way trip to Rwanda.
