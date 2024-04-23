Scotland News Live: Rwanda Bill passes Parliament after late-night stand-off | What will happen if the Greens end Bute House Agreement with SNP? | World's biggest floating windfarm to be built in Scotland
The Refugee Council described reports of deaths in the English Channel as "devastating" and "all the more tragic" coming just hours after the Rwanda Bill was passed in Parliament.
Enver Solomon, the council's chief executive, said: "It is shocking to learn of the terrible loss of yet more lives in the Channel this morning. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected.
"This is another devastating human tragedy that could and should have been avoided - and for it to happen just hours after the Government's Rwanda Bill became law makes it all the more tragic.
"The only sustainable way to reduce dangerous journeys across the world's busiest shipping lane is for the Government to reduce the need for desperate people to take desperate actions.
"Instead of hostile, headline-grabbing legislation, we need to see safe routes for those fleeing conflict and persecution, including more options for family reunion, refugee visas, and cooperation with our European neighbours.
"We don't need costly and unworkable laws - we need a fair and humane process that upholds the right to asylum, ensuring refugees are treated with dignity and respect."
Alba MSP Ash Regan launches motion of no confidence in Green minister Patrick Harvie over Cass review.
The Alba Party has launched a motion of no confidence in Green government minister Patrick Harvie.
The party’s only MSP Ash Regan, who defected to the party from the SNP last year, says a vote needs to be held into Mr Harvie’s future “for siding with ideology over evidence after NHS clinicians paused puberty blockers at Sandyford, in line with the Cass review”.
Last week prescriptions for puberty blockers for trans children under the age of 18 was paused on the back of the Cass report.
Doctor Who writer and showrunner Russell T Davies has said he hopes to bring in new viewers or win back people who have not watched for several years with the latest series.
The sci-fi show will be back on screens in May, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Time Lord.
The 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, first appeared on screen together during the Christmas Day special.
The UK’s FTSE 100 Index has reached its highest ever level, beating the previous record of 8,047.06 set in February last year.
Has Humza Yousaf taken Scottish Greens for granted and could they damage his authority and the SNP further?
It has arguably been a torrid 12 months for Humza Yousaf’s authority as First Minister.
Mr Yousaf could not have foreseen the nick his party would end up in when he took over the reins from Nicola Sturgeon. The party finances probe, out of Mr Yousaf’s hands, has led to the SNP plummeting in the polls.
Despite a difficult first year in the job, one thing he did inherit from his predecessor was a Holyrood majority thanks to Ms Sturgeon’s Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.
Wind power Scotland: The world’s biggest floating wind farm to go ahead in the North Sea as Green Volt scheme approved
An offshore renewables scheme in Scotland, designed to help decarbonise North Sea oil and gas, has been consented – making it the World’s largest floating wind farm
