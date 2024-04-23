The Refugee Council described reports of deaths in the English Channel as "devastating" and "all the more tragic" coming just hours after the Rwanda Bill was passed in Parliament.

Enver Solomon, the council's chief executive, said: "It is shocking to learn of the terrible loss of yet more lives in the Channel this morning. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected.

"This is another devastating human tragedy that could and should have been avoided - and for it to happen just hours after the Government's Rwanda Bill became law makes it all the more tragic.

"The only sustainable way to reduce dangerous journeys across the world's busiest shipping lane is for the Government to reduce the need for desperate people to take desperate actions.

"Instead of hostile, headline-grabbing legislation, we need to see safe routes for those fleeing conflict and persecution, including more options for family reunion, refugee visas, and cooperation with our European neighbours.