A campaign calling for Scotland to become the first Rewilding Nation in the world, backed by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, has raised more than £200,000 in less than a week. The Scottish Rewilding Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 organisations, is urging the Scottish Government to declare Scotland a Rewilding Nation in an effort to boost conservation strategies. Alliance member Rewilding Britain set out to raise £200,000 for the Rewilding Nation campaign as part of this year’s Big Give Green Match Fund, which runs until midday on April 25, with all donations up to £100,000 matched by Big Give. The fundraising drive, launched at midday on April 18, raised £200,000 in just six days – 24 hours ahead of its original one-week target.