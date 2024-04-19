Green Party leaders are being urged to think again on their powersharing deal with the SNP amid concerns that their party is being used a "figleaf" for "woeful and inexcusable climate inaction" by the Scottish Government.

Scottish Green Party councillor Chas Booth revealed he has written to the party's executive, demanding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be held "as soon as reasonably possible to consider withdrawing from the Bute House agreement".