Paris police are carrying out an operation at the Iranian consulate after a witness reported seeing a man outside carrying a grenade and an explosives vest. A Paris police official said the man was spotted around 11am local time (10am GMT) on Friday and police launched a special operation as soon as they were alerted. The man’s motives were not immediately clear.
Nicola Sturgeon describes 'incredibly difficult time' as SNP leader Humza Yousaf says Peter Murrell charge ‘really serious' matter
Humza Yousaf has said the news that Peter Murrell has been charged in connection with the embezzlement of SNP funds is a “really serious and concerning matter”.
The First Minister said all those who have known Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and the former chief executive of the SNP, “will be shocked”.
Ms Sturgeon told Sky News it was an “incredibly difficult time”.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has breached UK Government rules by being “evasive” about his relationship with a company that set up a meeting between him and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, the business appointments watchdog has said.
Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), has written to both Mr Johnson and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden warning of the breach.
It comes after the former Conservative prime minister failed to clarify his relationship with a company called Merlyn Advisors, a hedge fund. Mr Johnson is reported to have met Mr Maduro alongside Merlyn Advisors co-founder Maarten Petermann in February.
Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poets Department review
Green Party leaders are being urged to think again on their powersharing deal with the SNP amid concerns that their party is being used a "figleaf" for "woeful and inexcusable climate inaction" by the Scottish Government.
Scottish Green Party councillor Chas Booth revealed he has written to the party's executive, demanding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be held "as soon as reasonably possible to consider withdrawing from the Bute House agreement".
It comes in the wake of Thursday's announcement that the Scottish Government was scrapping the target of reducing emissions by 75% by 2030, with Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan conceding that this goal is "out of reach".
Iran fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early on Friday morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country earlier this week.
It was unclear if the country came under attack, as no Iranian official has directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel's military did not respond to a request for comment.
However, tensions have been high since the Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.
Taylor Swift has surprised her fans by releasing a secret "double album" expansion of The Tortured Poets Department.
Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her 11th studio album, the US pop superstar announced a second instalment with an extra 15 songs.
Swift announced the news by sharing new album artwork on social media which shows her with one arm wrapped around her head and her other hand caressing her face.
Alongside the post she wrote: "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.”
