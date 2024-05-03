Scotland News Live: Keep up with news from across the country

SNP members do not want to see a repeat of last year's "bruising" leadership contest, a senior Scottish Government minister has said.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney looks set to run unopposed to replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister after Kate Forbes, an ex-finance secretary, ruled herself out of the contest.

Nominations will not close until Monday, but so far likely candidates to run against Mr Swinney have ruled themselves out.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan, who introduced Mr Swinney at his campaign launch in Edinburgh on Thursday, said the Perthshire North MSP is the "right man" to unite the party.

It follows a tough week for the SNP at Holyrood, which began when Mr Yousaf abruptly ended the powersharing Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens and saw the fallout force him to resign after 13 months as First Minister.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, Ms McAllan said: "There is a sense within the party that the last contest was a particularly bruising one, and I think there is absolutely a sense among members and activists that many of us would not wish to see that repeated.