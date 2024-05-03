Scotland News Live: Keep up with news from across the country

Scotland News Live: Labour win crucial seats in English council elections | Councils urged to act amid school violence crisis | Is Swinney the man to unite the SNP?
SNP members do not want to see a repeat of last year's "bruising" leadership contest, a senior Scottish Government minister has said.
Former deputy first minister John Swinney looks set to run unopposed to replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister after Kate Forbes, an ex-finance secretary, ruled herself out of the contest.
Nominations will not close until Monday, but so far likely candidates to run against Mr Swinney have ruled themselves out.
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan, who introduced Mr Swinney at his campaign launch in Edinburgh on Thursday, said the Perthshire North MSP is the "right man" to unite the party.
It follows a tough week for the SNP at Holyrood, which began when Mr Yousaf abruptly ended the powersharing Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens and saw the fallout force him to resign after 13 months as First Minister.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, Ms McAllan said: "There is a sense within the party that the last contest was a particularly bruising one, and I think there is absolutely a sense among members and activists that many of us would not wish to see that repeated.
"I think what the biggest deciding factor has been so far is the stature of John Swinney as somebody who has come forward.
Rishi Sunak has suffered a by-election drubbing and faces further pain in council contests across England.
Labour's Chris Webb won the Blackpool South parliamentary seat with a swing of 26.33% from the Tories and Sir Keir Starmer's party also secured council wins in areas which will be key general election battlegrounds later this year.
The Tories avoided the humiliation of coming third in Blackpool South, but finished just 117 votes ahead of Reform UK.
Out of the 107 councils where votes were held on Thursday, just 35 counted overnight - but the results make grim reading for the Prime Minister.
The Tories lost control of three authorities and 96 councillors lost their seats.
Labour gained three authorities and 58 councillors.
Professor Sir John Curtice: 'Worrying night' for the Conservatives as Labour make huge election gains.
Read more from our politics correspondent on the elections down south right here.
The last-ever episode of BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey will be shown on Christmas Day this year, the broadcaster said.
Tory Party chairman Richard Holden described the local election results so far as "disappointing".
Mr Holden told BBC Breakfast: "Overall a disappointing night for us but that's what you'd expect from parties in midterm of government."
Asked whether voters do not like what the Conservatives are offering, he said: "I think what they want to see is us delivering on things like the Rwanda scheme... what I think people want to see is more Conservative delivery on things like illegal migration, they want to see that deterrent."
Asked whether the potential challenges posed to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives posed by the results would be addressed, Mr Holden said: "When people are voting in individual by-elections they know they're not voting for the government of the country."
He added: "I don't think the read across is quite as you're portraying it there."
The BBC has reported that Boris Johnson was turned away from his local polling station because he forgot his voter ID. He had to go home and get it...
Just a reminder - Mr Johnson’s government were the ones who introduced the current Voter ID rules....
- South Tyneside
It was a less cheery picture for Labour in South Tyneside, where the party suffered a net loss of 10 seats.
Independent candidates gained nine seats and the Greens gained two, while the Tories lost their only councillor.
Labour still has a majority here, but only just: the new council will have 28 Labour councillors, 15 Independents and 11 Greens.
- Sunderland
The Reform Party had a full or near-full slate of candidates in only a handful of councils holding elections this year and Sunderland was one of a few places where it fought every seat.
While the party did not win any of them, it did beat the Conservatives into third place in 16 of the 25 seats up for grabs while Labour made a net gain of six to increase its comfortable majority.
- Thurrock
This Essex council was another one of Labour's top targets in a key Conservative-Labour election battleground.
The party needed to gain six seats to take control of Thurrock, which has been run by the Tories for the past few years during a period of turbulence that saw the council declared effectively bankrupt in December 2022.
Labour ended up making a net gain of eight seats, enough for a clear majority, with Independents picking up two and the Tories suffering a net loss of 10.
- Police & crime commissioners
Three of the 37 police & crime commissioner results for England and Wales have been declared so far, with Labour gaining Avon & Somerset and Cumbria from the Conservatives, while the Tories have held Lincolnshire.
