Live

Scotland News Live: Kate Forbes the most popular candidate for First Minister poll shows | Scotland's ancient buildings return to the landscape | Washing your face in the morning dew and Beltane as we reach May Day

Don’t miss a moment - keep up with news from across the country right here.
Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 1st May 2024, 07:25 BST
Comment

For all live news, sport, weather and more, follow along with The Scotsman live blog.

07:38 BST

07:36 BST

Scotland's ancient buildings return to the landscape.

Buildings of Scotland’s ancient past are emerging once again as how we used to live is explored inch-by-inch through a series of loyal reconstructions.

Read more here.

The Bosta Iron Age house on the Isle of Lewis was reconstructed after a storm shifted sands on the beach to reveal stone walls of a village which had been hidden under the dunes for millennia. PIC: Bernera Museum.The Bosta Iron Age house on the Isle of Lewis was reconstructed after a storm shifted sands on the beach to reveal stone walls of a village which had been hidden under the dunes for millennia. PIC: Bernera Museum.
The Bosta Iron Age house on the Isle of Lewis was reconstructed after a storm shifted sands on the beach to reveal stone walls of a village which had been hidden under the dunes for millennia. PIC: Bernera Museum.
07:35 BST

May Day: Washing your face in the dew, Beltane fires and other Scottish customs.

May Day celebrations have long been held in Scotland, with their roots buried deep in the time of pagans and druids.

Read more here.

The Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill marks the night before May 1. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)The Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill marks the night before May 1. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill marks the night before May 1. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
07:25 BST

07:25 BST

Good morning! Kicking off with our top story today... Kate Forbes the most popular candidate to replace Humza Yousaf among Scots, poll shows

A new poll has suggested former finance secretary Kate Forbes is the most popular candidate to succeed Humza Yousaf among Scots – though former deputy first minister John Swinney is better liked among SNP supporters.

When asked who the best candidate for Scotland’s next first minister would be, research by Ipsos found 26 per cent backed Ms Forbes, with 20 per cent supporting Mr Swinney.

Read more here.

Kate Forbes arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesKate Forbes arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Kate Forbes arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Related topics:Kate ForbesScotlandSportWeather
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.