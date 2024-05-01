Scotland News Live: Kate Forbes the most popular candidate for First Minister poll shows | Scotland's ancient buildings return to the landscape | Washing your face in the morning dew and Beltane as we reach May Day
For all live news, sport, weather and more, follow along with The Scotsman live blog.
Scotland's ancient buildings return to the landscape.
Buildings of Scotland’s ancient past are emerging once again as how we used to live is explored inch-by-inch through a series of loyal reconstructions.
May Day: Washing your face in the dew, Beltane fires and other Scottish customs.
May Day celebrations have long been held in Scotland, with their roots buried deep in the time of pagans and druids.
Good morning! Kicking off with our top story today... Kate Forbes the most popular candidate to replace Humza Yousaf among Scots, poll shows
A new poll has suggested former finance secretary Kate Forbes is the most popular candidate to succeed Humza Yousaf among Scots – though former deputy first minister John Swinney is better liked among SNP supporters.
When asked who the best candidate for Scotland’s next first minister would be, research by Ipsos found 26 per cent backed Ms Forbes, with 20 per cent supporting Mr Swinney.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.