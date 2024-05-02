A 75,000-year-old Neanderthal skeleton found in the foothills of Iraq is believed to have been a woman aged in her mid-forties, according to researchers who pieced her skull back together.

The skull of the skeleton, unearthed at the Shanidar Cave site 500 miles north of Baghdad and named Shanidar Z, has been recreated as part of a new Netflix documentary called Secrets Of The Neanderthals.

When archaeologists from Cambridge University and Liverpool John Moores found the skull in 2018, it had been flattened to around two centimetres thick.

It had been crushed, possibly by rockfall, relatively soon after death and then compacted further by tens of thousands of years of sediment.