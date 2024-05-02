Live

Scotland News Live: John Swinney expected to announce his bid to become the next SNP leader | Redesign of Scottish schools after pupil violence surge | Scottish farmers seeing 'worst winter in living memory'

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller
Published 1st May 2024, 07:25 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 07:26 BST
07:54 BST

This is cool....

A 75,000-year-old Neanderthal skeleton found in the foothills of Iraq is believed to have been a woman aged in her mid-forties, according to researchers who pieced her skull back together.

The skull of the skeleton, unearthed at the Shanidar Cave site 500 miles north of Baghdad and named Shanidar Z, has been recreated as part of a new Netflix documentary called Secrets Of The Neanderthals.

When archaeologists from Cambridge University and Liverpool John Moores found the skull in 2018, it had been flattened to around two centimetres thick.

It had been crushed, possibly by rockfall, relatively soon after death and then compacted further by tens of thousands of years of sediment.

More than 200 pieces of the skull were pieced together freehand to return it to its original shape.

07:49 BST

07:48 BST

Scotland set for economic recovery but several risks remain - KPMG study

Scotland can expect a gradual economic recovery and steady growth over the medium term, a new study today predicts.

Economic momentum is set to be underpinned by consumer spending, thanks to a recovery in people’s real incomes and “relatively low propensity to save”, though the outlook for investment is weaker. Slowing population growth and a decline in North Sea oil activity are among the key challenges to the long-term growth outlook flagged in accountancy giant KPMG’s first ever Scottish Economic Outlook report.

Read more here.

07:27 BST

07:27 BST

07:25 BST

Latest:

Scotland's longest-serving deputy first minister John Swinney is expected to make a statement on whether or not he will stand to be the new leader of the SNP following Humza Yousaf's resignation.

07:16 BST

Redesign of schools and staffing by Scottish council in wake of pupil violence surge.

A Scottish local authority could make a series of changes to the way schools are staffed and structured in response to concerns about pupil violence.

Aberdeen City Council is thought to be the first in the country to order a review of local education services in the wake of the behaviour crisis.

Read more here.

15:39 BST

Elsewhere on politics, there's been a slight Holyrood policy change

15:34 BST

And it's a no vote

As expected, the motion from Anas Sarwar is defeated, with 58 votes for yes, and 70 for no. So there’ll be no dramatic upheaval for the Scottish Government...at least yet, anyway.

There was also a point of order from education secretary Jenny Gilruth to check her ‘no’ vote was successfully recorded in time. For the record, it was.

15:17 BSTUpdated 15:30 BST

'It's too late to apologise'

Eminem once rapped about ‘no apologies’ and it seems Douglas Ross is reticent to utter his own.

Told by the Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to apologise for using a cheeky “not so honest John” nickname for potential SNP leadership candidate John Swinney in the chamber, the Scottish Tories leader does so - eventually - under some duress.

Not quite sure he meant it though.

