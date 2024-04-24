Scotland News Live: Creative Scotland raises concerns over the running of the Fringe Society | Only a third of healthcare workers were vaccinated this winter | Should old city train line become a tram route?
Ofcom has warned broadcasters using politicians as presenters that "the highest level of due impartiality applies during election periods" and breaches could result in "statutory sanctions".
The regulator's updated guidance comes after it found GB News in breach of broadcasting rules when three Conservative MPs acted as newsreaders across five different episodes of its programmes.
Ofcom's probe involved shows presented by former House of Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as minister without portfolio Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies, and the channel was warned about potential sanctions if there are further breaches.
Married couple Ms McVey and Mr Davies are no longer part of the GB News line-up.
Ofcom warned it is putting broadcasters "on notice to maintain due impartiality ahead of the general election".
Former Labour minister and crossbench peer Frank Field has died at the age of 81, his family has announced. Lord Field of Birkenhead died in a London care home on Tuesday night following a period of illness, and is survived by two brothers. He revealed he was terminally ill in October 2021 and had spent time in a hospice when a statement from him was read out in the House of Lords calling for laws on assisted dying to be relaxed.
Covid vaccine Scotland: Only a third of healthcare workers vaccinated this winter, report finds.
The latest report from Public Health Scotland shows a fall in Covid-19 and flu vaccine uptake for all eligible groups this past winter, when compared to winter 2022/23
Prestigious house on Scottish whisky island on market for £3m.
Islay House has welcomed several high-profile guests over the years, from prime ministers Harold Macmillan and Margaret Thatcher to Queen Elizabeth II
Exclusive: Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Creative Scotland raises concerns over ‘precarious’ running of Fringe Society
A war of words has escalated between the Scottish Government's arts agency and the organisers of Scotland's biggest cultural event after the level of support for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe was branded a “national embarrassment”.
Creative Scotland's chief executive Iain Munro has described the running of the Fringe Society as "particularly precarious" after the Government-linked arts agency was condemned for two funding snubs in the space of a month.
Read more here.
Crispin Blunt has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.
The MP for Reigate was detained by police on October 25 in Horley, Surrey, and released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
He has said he will "co-operate fully" with the investigation and is "confident" he will not be charged.
On Tuesday, Surrey Police said a man in his 60s who had been arrested on October 25 in Horley on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances has not had his bail extended and has been released under investigation.
Mr Blunt, who served as a minister between 2010 and 2012, was re-bailed in January, having previously identified himself as the man detained by the force and released on conditional bail.
He had the Tory whip withdrawn following the arrest, meaning he is now an Independent.
The decision not to re-bail Mr Blunt will be further reviewed in July, the force said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.
Mr Blunt, 63, was first elected in 1997 and has said he does not intend to contest the next election.
Police have said they are confident they will catch whoever killed a dogwalker shot more than two months ago as the murder inquiry continues.
Officers have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people as they investigate the murder of Brian Low in February.
