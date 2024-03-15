Live

Scotland news LIVE: Michael Matheson breached MSP code | Scotland to face Ireland in Six Nations | Best places to live in Scotland

Don't miss a moment - follow here for news and sport from across Scotland.
Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 7th Mar 2024, 07:42 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 07:54 GMT
 Comment

Scroll down to follow along with our daily live blog.

Scotland News LIVE: Keep up to date with news from across the country

14:53 GMT

Are you ready for the weekend?

Join us for a nail biting conclusion to the Six Nations

14:08 GMT

Exclusive

Son of foreign fugitive billionaire buys one of Scotland's largest land estates

Auch and Invermearan estate is home to some of Scotland’s most dramatic and picturesque terrain. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesAuch and Invermearan estate is home to some of Scotland’s most dramatic and picturesque terrain. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Auch and Invermearan estate is home to some of Scotland’s most dramatic and picturesque terrain. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
11:58 GMT

Latest News

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has been hit by a cyber attack, with the health board saying a “significant quantity” of data has been put at risk and services could potentially be disrupted.

FULL STORY HERE

10:37 GMT

What do YOU make of the new Scotland kit?

Opinion is certainly divided - take a look and jump in the comments

Fans criticise 'scandalous' price of 'worst' Euro 2024 kit

10:12 GMT

Bad news if you're hungry

Usually grab a McMuffin for breakfast? Well think again...

08:21 GMT

A talker for sure - but do you agree?

Look - an East Lothian town should definitely top this list (not that I'm biased) but this is NOT the right one. However, the list is sure to get people talking.

Every Scottish place named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide 2024 — including winner North Berwick

North Berwick has been named the best place to live in the UK, according to the Sunday Times. North Berwick has been named the best place to live in the UK, according to the Sunday Times.
North Berwick has been named the best place to live in the UK, according to the Sunday Times.
07:56 GMT

Our top story this morning

07:53 GMT

Latest Sport

07:53 GMT

Good morning - a happy Friday to all those who celebrate

The Scotsman team will be here throughout the day with live updates from across the country.

Thu, 14 Mar, 2024, 12:48 GMT

That's a wrap

Want some more analysis? Political commentators Brian Taylor and Lesley Riddoch are both discussing FMQs over on BBC Politics Scotland just now.

Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.