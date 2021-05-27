LiveNicola Sturgeon FMQs LIVE: First Minister gives Covid update at Holyrood | Scottish Greens leaders apologise after Covid breach | First Minister to face questions on first 100 days of new government | Matt Hancock Downing Street press conference | Health Secretary faces questions about allegations by Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings

Live updates on Covid-19 from Scotland, the UK, and around the world.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:26 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 12:03 pm
Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Thursday, May 27.

Follow along for all the latest on the pandemic as well as live coverage of Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance at First Minister’s Questions.

Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE: The latest updates on Thursday, May 27

Last updated: Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:25

  • Nicola Sturgeon set to take FMQs today
  • Cummings’ claims not true, says Hancock
  • Scottish Greens leaders apologise after Covid breach
Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:25

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We take decisions as fast as we can but we have to weigh the data.

“On what’s happening now we are pretty satisfied that the steps we have taken so far on the road map have been right.”

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:23

Responding to Dominic Cummings’ claim that he was not a fit person to be leading the country, Boris Johnson said: “I think it’s important for us to focus on what really matters to the people of this country.

“I think, if I may say so, that some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.

“What people want us to get on with is delivering the road map and trying – cautiously – to take our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult periods that I think anybody can remember.”

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:23

Responding to Dominic Cummings’ claims about it being “nonsense” to say care homes were shielded, Boris Johnson said: “We did everything we could to protect the NHS and to protect care homes as well.”

He added: “We put £1.4 billion extra into infection control within care homes, we established a care homes action plan, I remember very clearly, to ensure that we tried to stop infection between care homes.

“We remain very vigilant.”

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:20

Nicola Sturgeon says 464 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland in the past 24 hours

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:16

Nicola Sturgeon: "It is often the failure to take quick and firm decisions that leads to the loss of life. Anybody who is in any doubt about that only had to a listen to a fraction of what Dominic Cummings outlined about what he described as the ‘chaotic response’ of the UK government at key moments of this pandemic.”

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:15

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:15

Nicola Sturgeon: “I understand the frustration of the business community”

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:13

Ms Sturgeon says the situation in Glasgow must be handled responsibly and safely

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:09

In terms of getting Glasgow back on track, Nicola Sturgeon reiterates that a careful and cautious approach is required

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:05

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 12:00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government had to take an “incredibly difficult series of decisions” to tackle coronavirus, “none of which we have taken lightly”.

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 11:57

Today’s FMQs will be the first for Alison Johnstone as the new presiding officer

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 11:56

Boris Johnson said responding to the pandemic had been an “incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we have taken lightly” and “at every stage we have been governed by a determination to protect life”.

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 11:46

Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not take the opportunity to apologise to the families of those who died in care homes when asked to by Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson.

Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 11:40

The link between Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths is being “severed” but it is too early to say whether the June 21 lifting of restrictions will go ahead, Matt Hancock said.

