LiveNicola Sturgeon FMQs LIVE: First Minister gives Covid update at Holyrood | Scottish Greens leaders apologise after Covid breach | First Minister to face questions on first 100 days of new government | Matt Hancock Downing Street press conference | Health Secretary faces questions about allegations by Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings
Responding to Dominic Cummings’ claim that he was not a fit person to be leading the country, Boris Johnson said: “I think it’s important for us to focus on what really matters to the people of this country.
“I think, if I may say so, that some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.
“What people want us to get on with is delivering the road map and trying – cautiously – to take our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult periods that I think anybody can remember.”
Responding to Dominic Cummings’ claims about it being “nonsense” to say care homes were shielded, Boris Johnson said: “We did everything we could to protect the NHS and to protect care homes as well.”
He added: “We put £1.4 billion extra into infection control within care homes, we established a care homes action plan, I remember very clearly, to ensure that we tried to stop infection between care homes.
Nicola Sturgeon: "It is often the failure to take quick and firm decisions that leads to the loss of life. Anybody who is in any doubt about that only had to a listen to a fraction of what Dominic Cummings outlined about what he described as the ‘chaotic response’ of the UK government at key moments of this pandemic.”
Boris Johnson said responding to the pandemic had been an “incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we have taken lightly” and “at every stage we have been governed by a determination to protect life”.