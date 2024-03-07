First Minister's Questions LIVE: Humza Yousaf faces FMQs | Public inquiry to be announced into Emma Caldwell case | Spring Budget analysis amid Tory anger over Windfall tax
First Minister's Questions LIVE: Keep up to date as Humza Yousaf faces FMQs from the Scottish Parliament
Douglas Ross doorstepped after FMQs
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant grabbed a word with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as he left the debating chamber.
Mr Ross said he still believes UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is wrong to extend the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas giants.
He also claimed Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said “nobody cares” when he was discussing ambulance waiting times at FMQs.
That's FMQs over for another week - Alison Johnstone has ended by saying: "There was not the opportunity for more members to put questions to the First Minister because we have been disrupted once again.
"I agree the principle of this parliament is to be open and accessible and it is extremely important visitors are welcome to come and see their elected representatives at work - but not to disrupt their work.
"Parliament will work with security and Police Scotland to take any further action that is required."
Protestors are on Cloud 9
This is the ninth protestor to disrupt FMQs and be escorted out by security - given we are now nearly an hour into FMQs, this might perhaps be the very last one.
Our Deputy Political Editor David Bol is in the debating chamber's press gallery watching proceedings - here's his take on the budget response.
International Women's Day being marked in the parliament
Tomorrow is International Women's Day and Rona Mackay MSP is now asking what the Scottish Government is doing to tackle gender-based violence ahead of tomorrow.
Mr Yousaf says they are focusing on early intervention, prevention and support and reforming how the justice sector responds to violence against women and girls, particularly making sure the justice system does not re-traumatise victims.
Mr Yousaf says establishing a sexual offences court and other measures in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill are all going to make steps to change culture and practice in the criminal justice system. He says piecemeal reform is not enough, there needs to be whole system reform which holds perpetrators to account and asks all MSPs to support this.
Pauline McNeill MSP is now asking about image-based abuse of girls with boys sharing nude images of girls online to gain peer approval without fully understanding the impact this has on girls. She's asking the government to conduct research into this to find out the extent of this and the full impact this has on individuals. The First Minister says he understand more needs to be done here.
Groans from the MSPs
Is this a seventh protestor disrupting FMQs today? As soon as they started shouting you could audibly hear a number of MSPs groaning.
Humza Yousaf says the disruptions are deeply frustrating but understands food poverty is an important issue - but suggests they are protesting in the wrong place as food poverty is being caused by the UK Government's austerity.
He's being told off by Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone for that because he is not answering the question Sharon Dowey MSP has put to him about deer management.
Warning from the presiding officer
FMQs has now been disrupted for a fifth time - and Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone is really not happy. She is now saying it is disrupting democracy in Scotland, and reminds people of the measures she has previously taken to stop these protests from happening.
As I type this, FMQs has been disrupted for a sixth time by protestors - wonder what Ms Johnstone will make of that?
It's budget time
We've now moved onto yesterday's spring budget - unsurprisingly, the Scottish Government is not happy and says it is a betrayal of public services. At the budget UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £300 million for the Scottish Government through Barnett consequentials. Have a read of what our Westminster Correspondent Alexander Brown made of yesterday's budget.https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/spring-budget-2024-douglas-ross-leads-scottish-tory-anger-over-windfall-tax-extension-as-alister-jack-says-it-wont-impact-jobs-4545713
What did Angus Robertson say?
I'm hearing Douglas Ross is claiming he heard Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson say "who cares?" while he was asking questions on the NHS. We'll get more on this when we can.
A fourth interruption
FMQs has just been stopped for a fourth time because of protestors in the public gallery. Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone is clearly very annoyed at how things have unfolded at FMQs today - not seen as lively an FMQs as this for a long time.
