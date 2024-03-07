Tomorrow is International Women's Day and Rona Mackay MSP is now asking what the Scottish Government is doing to tackle gender-based violence ahead of tomorrow.

Mr Yousaf says they are focusing on early intervention, prevention and support and reforming how the justice sector responds to violence against women and girls, particularly making sure the justice system does not re-traumatise victims.

Mr Yousaf says establishing a sexual offences court and other measures in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill are all going to make steps to change culture and practice in the criminal justice system. He says piecemeal reform is not enough, there needs to be whole system reform which holds perpetrators to account and asks all MSPs to support this.