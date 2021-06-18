Fans were gathering in the area throughout Friday as excitement for the next Scotland match at Euro 2020 grew, but this video from the scene during the match suggests that things may have gone a little too far.

Hundreds of officers in high-vis jackets can be seen charging towards fans – with some carrying their batons as they ran – clearing them out of the area.

Smashing glass, and screams and shouts can be heard in the background as the commotion was unfolding in the square.

Half way through the footage a glass bottle can be seen flying through the air – it looks like someone threw it, aiming for officers – followed by the noise of it smashing as it hit the ground, just missing its target.

Police then can be seen to line up, creating a barrier of sorts, to avoid another clash of the fans in the area.

The disruption follows warnings ahead of the game from Scottish ministers and London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, for ticketless football fans not to travel to the city.

A policeman tackles a group of England fans as they attempt to run towards Scotland fans gathered in Leicester Square on June 18, 2021 in London. (Credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The current coronavirus restrictions in London mean that large numbers of fans could not be accommodated, and Mr Khan said that if they were to travel it would be risking a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted earlier on Friday evening that officers would remain in Leicester Square and the surrounding area, continuing patrols “to deal with any anti-social behaviour”.

They were contacted but declined to comment on the footage.

