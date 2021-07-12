Viewers looked on as England’s Euro 2020 dream ended with defeat to Italy in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday’s final.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka shared the pain of missing spot-kicks as England succumbed to familiar heartbreak at Wembley.
The final, screened live on both BBC One and ITV, had a combined peak audience of 31.1m viewers across both channels, with an average of 21.8m and overall share of 82%.
According to viewing figures, BBC1 had an average of 17.8m viewers, while ITV’s broadcast brought in 4m.
At its peak, the channels had a combined 90% share with 25m (74%) watching the coverage on BBC1, and 5.8m (17.1%) tuning in on ITV.
The combined figures put the game third on the list of most-watched events in British TV history.