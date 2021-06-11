Darnella Frazier filmed the moment that George Floyd was killed by, at the time, serving police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

Frazer was honored at a ceremony announcing the 2021 prestigious journalism awards for her "courageous" reporting of Floyd's May 2020 murder.

The killing of Mr Floyd sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Chauvin was found guilty second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The ex-policeman could now be sent to prison for decades after a jury came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.

As celebrations broke out in Minneapolis and elsewhere in the US, President Biden, said of the verdict: “We’re all so relieved.”

