Last updated: Thursday, 27 May, 2021, 09:19
- Nicola Sturgeon set to take FMQs today
- Long-term funding deal urged for councils after pandemic
- Glasgow’s main hospital has recorded most Covid deaths
- Scottish Greens leaders apologise after Covid breach
NHS Lothian confirms quarter of scheduled vaccine appointments were missed at the Royal Highland Centre
NHS Lothian has confirmed a quarter of vaccine appointments booked for Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Highland Centre were missed.
Asked why Boris Johnson did not follow scientific advice to lock down the country in September, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Well, the Prime Minister looked at all of the evidence in the round.”
Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Sage sub-committee advising on behavioural science, said Dominic Cummings was “wrong” to suggest that scientists said people would not be able to cope with lockdown.
The leaders of the Scottish Greens have apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions.
Co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, and MSP Ross Greer, were pictured in a bar in Edinburgh with another man, breaching rules where only three households can meet inside.
The picture, which was published by the Scottish Sun, was taken on Tuesday, the same night First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a meeting with Greens leaders had been held on a possible formal co-operation agreement with the SNP.
The bar, on the city’s George Street, is just yards away from the First Minister’s official residence at Bute House – where Ms Sturgeon said the meeting took place.
A statement from the leaders said: “We attended a work-related meeting in a venue in central Edinburgh on Tuesday evening, where the three-household limit was not upheld.
“This was an honest mistake, we’re kicking ourselves and we apologise unreservedly.”
The First Minister announced on Wednesday she was seeking to take discussions with the Greens to the next stage, which could result in a formal co-operation agreement.
Ms Sturgeon even said Green MSPs could become ministers in the Scottish Government, in a move she hopes would be “potentially groundbreaking”.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to answer questions from MSPs at Holyrood.
Uber decision opens door for others in gig economy, GMB says
Uber’s “landmark” decision to recognise the GMB union opens the door to others working in the gig economy in Scotland who wish to organise, an official has said.
The ride-hailing app’s decision to strike a collective bargaining agreement means the GMB will represent up to 70,000 drivers across the UK.
It follows a Supreme Court decision earlier this year, which dismissed Uber’s appeal against an employment tribunal ruling that its drivers should be classed as workers with access to the minimum wage and paid holidays.
Uber has also recently agreed drivers should have at least the national living wage, holiday pay and a pension plan.
More than 1,000 of Uber’s drivers operated north of the border but the GMB said the decision would be significant for many others in the “gig economy”.
The union is planning a recruitment and organising drive as a result, in particular looking at those working for delivery companies.
GMB Scotland’s secretary Gary Smith said: “This is great news for over one thousand Uber drivers in Scotland, and tens of thousands more across the rest of the UK.
“These workers can now benefit from the collective strength of union representation and the stronger employment rights that go together with a union recognition agreement.
“It’s also a landmark moment for the gig economy.
“It shows that new and emerging industries can embrace trade unionism and that unions can organise within them.
“Ultimately, after a wretched year and a difficult decade, this agreement should give hope to workers that our post-Covid economic recovery can be built on fairer foundations.”
Glasgow bar owner says Bank Holiday weekend is ‘wee jolt in the arm’ hospitality needs
A Glasgow bar owner has said the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend is “essential” for the city’s struggling hospitality industry and the “wee jolt in the arm” the sector needs.
Smaller firms suffer financial hit from Covid crisis – report
Smaller firms have lost an average of £192,000 in revenue since the start of the coronavirus crisis, new research suggests.
A survey of 1,000 owners of small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) indicated that just over four in five have taken a financial hit due to the pandemic.
More than one in 10 respondents said they had lost at least half a million pounds.
The study by freelance platform Fiverr suggested that those in Greater London lost the most money.
Half of those questioned said the Government handled the coronavirus pandemic well, while almost a third felt it had been handled badly.
Peggy de Lange of Fiverr said: “In the past year, it’s clear that SMEs have suffered. The financial loss is just the surface.
“It’s been inspiring to see how they continue to demonstrate resilience and agility through finding new revenue streams and being flexible to overcome the pressures Covid-19 has put on them.”
Pets at Home sales soar after pandemic pet ownership boom
Pets at Home has revealed that revenue soared over the past year after it was boosted by the boom in pet ownership during the pandemic.
The company said group revenues jumped by 7.9% to a record £1.14 billion for the year to March 25.
The retailer said it was buoyed by an increase in new pet owners, with the UK’s pet population rising by “an estimated 8% in the 12 months following the first lockdown”.
This particularly sparked a rise in a retail revenues, which passed £1 billion in a year for the first time.
Pets at Home said sales of puppy-focused products jumped by 26%, while kitten products surged by 37%.
Glasgow’s main hospital has recorded most Covid deaths in Scotland, data shows
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in Scotland, new data shows.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has released a breakdown of coronavirus deaths by the hospital they occurred in.
Hospitals in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) health board area have recorded the most deaths.
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital had 809 deaths, while Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary had 628, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley 425 and Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, 138.
In Lothian, Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary recorded 368 Covid-19 deaths, and the city’s Western General Hospital 152.
St John’s Hospital in Livingston had 134 deaths.
In Tayside, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee had 340 coronavirus fatalities while in Ayrshire and Arran the University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, had 339 and the University Hospital Ayr 186.
A total of 362 deaths took place in Lanarkshire’s University Hospital Wishaw, with 297 in University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, and 282 in University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary recorded the most deaths in Grampian with 261, Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert the most in Forth Valley with 315, and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, had the most in Fife with 210.
Almost a third (30%) of people who have died with Covid-19 lived in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, according to NRS data, with 17% in Lanarkshire and 14% in Lothian.
NRS published the data along with its weekly breakdown of Covid-19 deaths.
Long-term funding deal urged for councils after pandemic
Scotland’s councils need a multi-year financial settlement in the wake of coronavirus in order to be sustainable, a report has said.
The Accounts Commission has examined how local authorities responded to the pandemic.
While it praised the quick shift to new methods of working, it highlighted the unequal impact of Covid-19.
Its report said the most vulnerable, minority groups and women were most affected by changes brought about by the pandemic.
They included carers who could not access respite care and people with learning disabilities who were unable to access critical services and support.
The Accounts Commission said it was vital that councils had longer-term financial certainty, warning the funding situation beyond 2021 looked uncertain.
Elma Murray, interim chairwoman of the commission, said: “Councils, communities and their partners have worked incredibly hard to continue to deliver vital services to local people.
“The stark reality is that some council services won’t restart, and some services will have to be delivered differently.
“Underpinning this is the increasingly urgent need to address inequalities throughout Scotland’s communities.
“For councils this is made more challenging because they continue to operate in a climate of significant financial uncertainty, which must now be addressed.”