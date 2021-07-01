In the case’s most recent development, new documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court have now shown that a judge refused a previous filing by Britney Spears to remove the conservatorship.

This comes after Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, filed a Petition with the court asking them to investigate the claims and allegations made by his daughter in her landmark testimony on Wednesday June 23.

Britney Spears’ court appearance last week followed the increased visibility and coverage around her conservatorship, spurred on by the Free Britney movement.

Britney Spears: Judge denied previous request to remove conservatorship - what is a conservatorship and ‘Free Britney’? (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Key to it all is the fact that since 2008, when Spears’ struggles with her mental health and lack of privacy from the US press and paparazzi reached their peak, her father Jamie Spears was granted legal power and authority over the star’s life.

Since then, apart from brief bursts of further chart successes with albums like Circus and Blackout, she has become a more reserved and seemingly isolated figure in public life and stardom.

Her father’s conservatorship came under increased speculation as fans began to identify signs of Spears’ distress and anxiety when posting on social media or appearing publicly – with their concerns coalescing in the ‘Free Britney’ movement.

With over 30 million followers on Instagram, Spears’ fans voiced fears over her health, wellbeing and safety in recent years as the details of the star’s financial and continued mental health struggles emerged.

The Free Britney movement has quickly spread worldwide and brought the issue of her conservatorship to mainstream media attention.

The Petition filed by Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen to the Los Angele court this week contested Britney’s claims, stating that: “For over thirteen years, Mr. Spears has worked tirelessly to manage and protect Ms. Spears and her Estate, and by extension, to protect his daughter’s well-being.”

It also saw Mr Spears stress his lack of involvement in his daughter’s medical affairs following her powerful admission about the impact of the conservatorship on her reproductive health and wellbeing.

Many US commentators are saying that Spears’ conservatorship has shone a light on what can be considered a somewhat outdated and easily exploited legal practice, with fans and citizens alike now calling for its revision in US law.

Here’s everything you need to know about the case and what it all means:

What is a conservatorship?

Under United States law, a conservatorship can be granted by a court for those who are seemingly unable to make their own decisions over serious matters such as their life, estate, finances and health.

They are often used by families or spouses for a loved one who might be dealing with an illness such as dementia, Alzheimer’s or similarly severe mental health disorders.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has two parts, with her father Jamie holding power over both her finances and herself as person.

While Jamie Spears ceased to be hold the latter authority over Britney in 2019, as Jodi Montgomery temporarily replaced him as Britney’s personal conservator, the star is requesting that the court make this change permanent rather than temporary.

Why was Britney in court?

Britney Spears appeared in a Los Angeles Superior Court virtually on June 23 to ask its judge to end the conservatorship, describing it as “abusive” and saying it was forbidding her from enjoying both her personal and financial freedom.

In response, the judge has said that Spears’ would need to file a formal petition for removal of the conservatorship – adding that her comments and admission of her experiences were “courageous".

While the recent revelations of a judge refusing Britney’s request to have the conservatorship removed have hit headlines, this refusal was not in response to her testimony last week but rather a filing with the court from several months ago.

What is ‘Free Britney’?

The movement was started by loyal Britney Spears fans back in 2009 who caught wind of the conservatorship and voiced their opposition to it on online fan sites for the star.

Since then, it has only built in popularity and media attention as fans paid close attention to news of the star and her posts on Instagram, where many voiced concern over Spears and monitored her posts for signs of distress and discomfort with her conservatorship situation.

Fans increasingly began to hold protests outside courts in Los Angeles, with signs, banners and cardboard cutouts of the star, to call for an end to the conservatorship.

Posting on Instagram last week (June 24), Britney said: “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing”

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL"

"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.”

Over recent years, the movement has been documented along with the legal case in the media more widely, featuring in the popular 2021 documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’.

The documentary received a mixed response from Spears herself, who in an Instagram post said: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!”

