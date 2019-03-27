UK faces cold blast before hot spring

A blast of cold weather is set to sweep across the UK before the predicted record-high spring temperatures set in, according to the Met Office.

Snow in the north and frost in the southern areas of the country can be expected as temperatures drop to single figures in the early hours of Monday April 1.

And they will remain that way for the first few days in April, with showers forecast and 'changeable' weather with strong winds and potential gales for the north west.

There will be some rain in the south and central parts of the UK too from time to time, but there will be more in the way of dry weather around.

Longer term forecast

In the following week, it is expected that the weather will be more settled. It is likely to be fairly cold through the period, with overnight frost still likely, but should feel a little warmer in the afternoons during sunny spells.

The Met Office explained that the cold spell will be brought about by a blast of arctic air which will push away the high weather pressure system responsible for the recent warmer period.

However, once the cold snap lifts, high spring temperatures are still expected.

This is due to plumes of warm air from Africa, which could see parts of the country heating up to 26C in the second half of April.

The forecast has bookkeepers slashing their odds on it being the hottest spring on record.