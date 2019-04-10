Two-year-old Scottish girl falls from third-floor flat

Have your say

A two-year-old girl is in hospital after falling from the window of a third-floor flat in Clydebank.

The incident occurred this afternoon on Dumbarton Road, close to Boquhanran Road, in West Dunbartonshire.

An open window at a block of flats on Dumbarton Road.

She was taken to hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a trauma team, and its special operations response unit to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 2:10pm on Wednesday 10 April, police were called to a report of a two-year-old girl having fallen from a window on Dumbarton Road, near to Boquhanran Road, in Clydebank.

“Emergency services attended and she has been taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where her condition is unknown.

Police outside a block of flats on Dumbarton Road in Clydebank where a two-year-old girl is in hospital after falling from a window.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

