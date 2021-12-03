Two vehicles collided with cows on Kinross road, prompting vet call-out

Several cows were hit by two cars travelling on a road on Kinross on Thursday night.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:54 pm

Police were called out to the B9097 near Gairney Bridge at around 7.35pm on Thursday, December 3, after two vehicles collided with cows on the roadway.

There were no reported injuries to the drivers of either vehicle.

A vet was called out to attend to some cows, after two vehicles drove into them on a road in Kinross.

The cows were seen by vets, however, police have not confirmed whether any of the animals died as a result of the accident.

Police said recovery was arranged for the vehicles involved.

