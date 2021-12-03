Police were called out to the B9097 near Gairney Bridge at around 7.35pm on Thursday, December 3, after two vehicles collided with cows on the roadway.

There were no reported injuries to the drivers of either vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vet was called out to attend to some cows, after two vehicles drove into them on a road in Kinross.

The cows were seen by vets, however, police have not confirmed whether any of the animals died as a result of the accident.

Police said recovery was arranged for the vehicles involved.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.