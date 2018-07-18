Two teens rescued after 25ft cliff fall in East Lothian

Two teenagers have been rescued after accidentally fallen from a cliff edge in North Berwick.

Officers were called to Tantallon Terrace/Haugh Road area around 12.30am on Wednesday July 18 following a report a 16-year-old and 17-year-old had fallen approximately 25ft from a cliff-face.

The 16-year-old had accidentally fallen from the cliff edge onto rocks below with a 17-year-old also falling after an attempted rescue.

The Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and North Berwick Coastguard and North Berwick RNLI all attended the incident.

The 16-year-old was found unconscious with serious head injuries by emergency services.

Emergency services rescued the teen in a rescue operation that took over 2 hours.

He was then taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

The 17-year-old sustained serious injuries to his arm and shoulder and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Police in East Lothian are urging teenagers to be cautious when camping this summer following the incident.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan, Area Commander for East Lothian, said: “It’s completely understandable that, with the warm weather here and the summer holiday’s upon us, that our young people will want to enjoy their freedom.

“However, I cannot emphasise strongly enough the need to do this safely. Walking near cliff edges in the dark is hugely dangerous. If you are injured, it requires a significant emergency service response to locate you and it takes longer to get you to hospital for treatment.

“This was a very distressing incident for the five other male and female youths that the two boys were camping with, who saw their friends fall from a cliff edge, and for their parents who were told in the night that their sons had been seriously hurt.

“The message to our young people, in particular, is simple - if you are near a cliff edge or water then you must be cautious at all times. Your safety should always be your number one priority.”

Rhona Meikle (North Berwick Lifeboat Press Officer) said “This was a large multi agency rescue operation, this shows the close working relationship we have with each other, through training and practice.

“I would also like to repeat the advice given by North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team that we would like to take the opportunity to remind everyone, we have a vast coastline, with many areas to explore which we encourage, however, the coastline can be unforgiving and dangerous, especially in the hours of darkness.

“Please ensure you are aware of your capabilities, have suitable equipment and a means of calling help.”