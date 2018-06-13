Two teens on stolen bike rushed to hospital after crash with police car

Two teens are in hospital after their motorcycle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle on Salters Road in Dalkeith.

The 16-year-olds remain in hospital with the officers understood to have suffered minor injuries following the collision.

Salter's Road is closed in both directions following an earlier accident.

Police were called to the scene at around 4:20am this morning with the ambulance service also attending the scene.

Officers remain on the scene.

It is understood the bike had been stolen at the time but officers were not in pursuit

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating following a road traffic collision on Salters Road in Dalkeith.

“The incident happened at around 4.20am on Wednesday 13 June when a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

“Two 16-year-old youths were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0380 of 13 June.”

A number of drivers and the East Coast 140 service are being diverted as a result of the closure.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead their route due to the closure and allow extra time if making a journey in the area.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.