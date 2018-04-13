Two teenagers charged over man’s death in North Lanarshire

Have your say

Two teenagers have been charged over the death of a man found seriously injured in a house in North Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to Spruce Way, Holytown, at around 10.25am on Thursday.

An ambulance also attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the North Lanarkshire village just outside Motherwell.

A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the death on Thursday night and have now been charged, police said.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and they are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.