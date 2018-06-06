Two people rescued from waters near Elgin

Two people have been rescued by the coastguard after getting into difficulty in water near Elgin.

One person was in the water and the other was in a rocky area of Hopeman East Beach when they were winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter this evening.

They were taken to the shore where paramedics checked on them. Their condition is not known.

READ MORE: SNP backbencher disagrees with retrospective pardons for gay men

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “A caller rang 999 just after 5:45pm today to say there was one person in the water and one on the rocks.

“HM Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue operation which also involved Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team and Buckie lifeboat, along with Moray inshore rescue organisation.

“The two casualties were winched on board the helicopter and taken to shore where they were put into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”