Two people dead after car plunges into Scottish sea loch

Two people have died after a car plunged 100ft down a hillside and into a Scottish loch in the Highlands.

A 43-year-old man and a woman aged 48 were killed after their car left the A382 near Wester Ross and entered Little Loch Broom yesterday.

The pair were believed to be on their way to visit relatives in Ullapool. Their families have been informed.

The accident occurred between Ardessie and Badcaul.

Police Scotland were alerted to the incident about 3:45pm.

They said no other vehicles were involved and no-one else was injured.

The red Honda Civic left the road, which is part of the North Coast 500 tourist route, at a point where there is a steep bank and a 100ft drop into the sea loch.

The car is thought to have hit rocks before being submerged.

The vehicle was pulled from the water shortly before 8pm last night.

Local Councillor Derek MacLeod, who represents Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh, said their deaths had rocked the local community.

He said: “Workers on a nearby fish farm saw their vehicle enter the sea. The couple are thought to have been returning from visiting relatives in Ullapool when the accident happened. It is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the families involved.

“There is quite a distance to the sea from the road there. It is quite a drop.”

Loch Ewe, Ullapool and Gairloch Coastguard rescue teams where sent to the scene as well as six fire appliances.

Road Policing Sergeant Gregor Hay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the two people who have died at this sad time. Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a red Honda Civic travelling in the area at the time contact police on 101.”

The road has now reopened after being closed for about six hours following the incident.

READ MORE: Fire to keep Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre shut for two months