Two pedestrians hurt in ‘reckless’ tribute for killed biker

Two pedestrians have been injured after a spate of incidents involving bikers across Edinburgh that have been linked to a tribute “ride out” to father-of-two David McGarvey.

City residents described bikers driving irresponsibly on Saturday, with reports of “thousands of pounds worth of damage” to green spaces.

Two pedestrians suffered minor injuries in one incident on Ferry Road.

A 61-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were struck by a motorbike near the red bridge at 1:30pm and both were treated at the scene.

Jinty Lyons said on Facebook: “There must have been 50 that we saw going past Niddrie, speeding off through residential streets.

“Fair enough with the memorial ride, but when people are injured, bikers pulling wheelies and not caring about others driving on the road then it becomes a major safety issue. Jack Kane grounds are in a complete mess.” Brian Gunn, who is a committee member at Edina Hibs at the Jack Kane Sports Centre (JKC), said injuries could have been more severe.

“There were 50 to 60 motorbikes destroying the pitches at JKC and terrorising the streets around east Edinburgh,” he said.

“Me and my sons aged five and ten were out cycling at the time on an innocent railway cycle path and they wouldn’t slow down and nearly hit us.

“Sad thing about this is that the tribute ruined the pitches where the chap who passed away’s son trains and plays football.

“I have been in talks with the police, council and Edinburgh Leisure about fencing as I am worried a child will be killed.”

Another resident, Simon Graham, said: “I was behind three of these bikes at around 11:45am going down past the Western. They were all wearing RIP shirts and one pulled a wheelie all the way down Telford Road.”

A spokesperson for north Edinburgh tenants and residents group TRIM said: “Again we are disappointed that we’ve had another motorbike related accident.

“Saturday saw numerous residents take to social media in panic to warn others that more than 30 individuals on bikes were driving dangerously, causing motorists and pedestrians to take evasive action.

“Many reported this ride-out was a part of memorial to David McGarvey, who died on Boxing Day.

“These two people are lucky not to be killed and it is just another stark reminder that motorbikes, in the wrong hands, are lethal.

“We thank the people who stopped to assist and the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland for their prompt response.”

Mr McGarvey, 28, died after his motorbike slammed into a Saab car parked on a Duddingston road in a horror holiday crash.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson, of Edinburgh south-west division, said the message of irresponsible riding was not getting through.

He said: “We take this type of behaviour extremely seriously and will use all the resources at our disposal to tackle it. Unfortunately the message is not getting through to these individuals despite several fatalities and serious injuries in the past months and years.”