Two motorcylists die in crash on Scottish road

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after two motorcyclists died in a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A73 in South Lanarkshire at about 11am on Saturday after a blue Yamaha motorbike travelling west and a black Yamaha motorcycle travelling east were involved in a collision near Hyndford Bridge.

The men riding the motorcyles, aged 60 and 62, both died at the scene.

Police urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact them.

READ MORE - Tributes to British father who died protecting his family at luxury Thai hotel



Sergeant Craig McDonald, of the roads policing unit at Motherwell, said: "Unfortunately, despite the efforts of members of the public who stopped at the scene and the paramedics who attended, both men died at the site of the crash.

"We would ask that anyone who was in the area, especially those with dash-cams, who saw or who may have captured the incident on camera, contact police as soon as possible.

"Information can be provided to officers at Motherwell police office via 101. Please quote reference number 1716 of August 24 when calling."