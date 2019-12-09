Two men attacked in Scots pub car park in attempted murder

Two men have been taken to hospital after they were attacked in an attempted murder in a Scottish pub car park.

Police were called to the scene on East Kilbride Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, following reports of a disturbance around 10:40pm on Sunday evening.

The two injured men, aged 27 and 51, were taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for treatment.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder and a serious assault.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, should contact Cambuslang Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 4250 of Sunday 8 December 2019."