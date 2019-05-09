Two Lanarkshire women are presented with British Empire Medals

Two Lanarkshire women have been presented with the prestigious British Empire Medal (BEM) for their outstanding contributions within their communities.

Lady Susan Haughey, Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, presented Elizabeth Wilson from Uddingston and Elizabeth Rice from Moodiesburn with their medals at a ceremony in Motherwell Civic Centre.

Elizabeth Wilson was awarded the BEM for her services to the community in Uddingston.

As chairwoman of Uddingston Pride, she has driven forward many initiatives to improve the town, most notably helping to secure titles from Beautiful Scotland and Britain in Bloom, as well as organising charitable fundraisers, arts and crafts events and assisting with the creation of a new games and play area for the town.

Music is Elizabeth Rice’s passion and she was awarded her BEM for her outstanding services to music education.

Elizabeth has been playing the bagpipes for 53 years and has been volunteering to help teach others the musical skills of the pipes for the last 32 years.

She has been instrumental in developing the talents of many young people over the years while supporting Moodiesburn and District Pipe Band. Attending and playing at charitable fundraisers including the Meningitis Association ball is also a passion which she fulfils on an annual basis.

The British Empire Medal recognises those who have provided a service to the community without seeking any reward or recognition, but rather have provided these services voluntarily and for the benefit of others.

The presentation featured an introduction by Clerk to the Lieutenancy and North Lanarkshire Council chief executive Des Murray and a welcome from North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones.

Both ladies were joined by family members and local high school pupils at the ceremony.

There was then a summary of citation and presentation of medals by Lady Haughey CBE, and closing remarks from South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan.