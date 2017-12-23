Two injured on Nicolson Street as debris falls from roof

Have your say

Two people were injured as falling debris forced temporary road closure in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews attended the incident on Nicolson Street, near the Capital’s Festival Theatre, at 12:20pm today (Saturday).

Scottish Fire and Rescue service personnel inspected the roof. Picture; TSPL/Greg Macvean

One male and one female sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by paramedics.

A large hydraulic crane was used by fire crews to inspect the roof for more loose masonry.

One lane was closed while the operation was underway.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed: “Scottish Fire and Rescue crews attended an incident on Nicolson street involving falling masonry at 12:20pm today.

“Two people were injured and assessed by ambulance staff. They did not require further treatment at hospital.”

Building services have been called to examine the roof further.

Police Scotland said both lanes are now open.