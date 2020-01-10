Two in hospital after Scottish chemical plant explosion

Two people have taken to hospital after an explosion at a chemical plant in the Scottish Borders this morning.

The fire has now been put out.

Picture: Michelle Ballantyne

Fire crews and specialist hazardous materials teams rushed to the scene shortly before 7am this morning.

The fire has now been put out and the A72 road has been reopened.

But the village remains on lockdown and Walkerburn Primary School will be closed for the day.

Two people have been taken to the Borders General Hospital.

South Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne said: "I was saddened to hear that Rathburn chemicals in Walkerburn caught fire this morning but relieved to hear that there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

Rathburn is very important to our community by providing jobs and wealth to our small village. I will be speaking to the owner to see if they need any assistance to ensure that we don’t lose the valuable contribution that they play.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 6.44am on Friday, January 10 to reports of a fire within an industrial unit in Walkerburn, Scottish Borders.



"Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and two specialist resources due to potentially hazardous materials, and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.



"Two casualties have been treated at the scene, and crews remain in attendance."