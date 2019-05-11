Two in court charged in connection with Lyra McKee murder investigation

Have your say

Two men will appear in court later charged with riot offences as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and arson of a hijacked vehicle, and a 38-year-old man has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said both men will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ms McKee was shot dead while watching disturbances in Londonderry last month.

Dissident republican group the New IRA said its members carried out the killing.

Two youths aged 15 and 18 who had been arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without charge.

The PSNI said: “The charges relate to violent disorder in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on Thursday 18th April as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee.”

