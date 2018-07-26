Two held after ‘disturbance’ on M90 near Dunfermline

Have your say

Two people have been arrested over a “disturbance” on a motorway.

Police, including specialist resources, were called to the northbound M90 near Dunfermline, Fife, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Eye witnesses told of long delays on the motorway and a helictoper flying overhead as officers dealt with the incident.

A male teenager, aged 17, and a 27-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Officers said they are keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have video footage that could help their inquiry.

