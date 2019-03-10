Two Edinburgh girls missing since Friday are found

Police in Edinburgh say two missing schoolgirls have been found safe and well.

Alexis McElhone and Nadia Maiden were last seen leaving school in the Central area of Edinburgh around 11am on Friday and were believed to have headed into the Princes Street by bus.

Police have confirmed that Alexis ,13, and Nadia ,14, who both reside in the Leith area and attend St Thomas of Aquin’s High School in Tollcross Both girls walked into Gayfield Square Police Station this afternoon.

READ MORE - Move towards second independence referedum if Brexit goes ahead