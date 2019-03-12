Two climbers killed in deadly avalanche on Ben Nevis

Have your say

Two climbers have died and two have been injured in a deadly avalanche on Ben Nevis.

An air ambulance and Coastguard helicopter have been sent to the scene on the UK’s tallest mountain.

Ben Nevis - the highest mountain in the British Isles - where the avalanche has taken place. Picture: UIG via Getty Images

Police confirmed two had died and two were injured.

Authorities said the avalanche had occurred in the number five gully area on the mountain.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11:50am this morning.

“Police Scotland is currently co-ordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene.

“No further details are available at this time”.

The Scottish Ambulance Service were alerted to the incident shortly after 12:20pm.

Three ambulances have been sent to the mountain’s peak.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 12:22 hours today to attend an incident in Ben Nevis.

“We dispatched three ambulances, a Helimed resource and our trauma team to the scene.”