Two boys have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a van on the outskirts of Dundee.

The incident happened around 12:10pm on Errol Road in Invergowrie.

The children, thought to be eight years old, were taken to the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

It is understood they were not seriously injured.

Police could not confirm reports the collision happened near Invergowrie Primary.