Turnberry demo kicks off anti-Trump protests across UK

Protests against Donald Trump are under way in Scotland, with a demonstration held outside one of his golf courses.

Around a dozen activists from Stand Up to Racism Scotland (SUTR) staged a brief protest at the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire ahead of the US president’s arrival in the UK.

Demonstration by members of Stand up to Racism Glasgow at Trump Turnberry Hotel ahead of the US President's visit to the UK. Picture: SWNS

Setting up on the golf course at the foot of the hotel drive, the group brandished banners with the slogans “Trump not welcome” and “No to racism, no to Trump”.

They shouted “lock up Trump, let the children go”, and mocked up a caged Mr Trump to draw attention to his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the US/Mexico border.

Charlotte Ahmed, 57, a teacher and SUTR Glasgow spokeswoman, said she hopes tens of thousands of people will turn out for protests organised up and down the country this weekend.

READ MORE: Long-standing opponent says Trump is not welcome in Scotland

She said: “He’s a racist, he’s a misogynist, he’s a warmonger, he’s a liar and his actions are encouraging racists and fascists all over the world.

“This is a really frightening thing that such a person should be coming to Scotland, this beautiful country.

“We are hoping that hundreds of thousands of people don’t want Trump here and we want to make sure that the protests are seen and heard as widely as possible.

“He will get a warm welcome from the people who would always welcome a person like that.

“He’s not going to be out and about meeting ordinary people, but I think if he was he’d get a very different welcome.

“So we’re welcoming hopefully tens of thousands of people to the streets of Scotland and also other places this weekend to say Trump is not welcome here, your values aren’t represented here, and we don’t want them here.”

Rory Anderson, 32, also from Glasgow, said: “We’ve got to show a sign of solidarity with children who are put in cages.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable to even think that he would be welcome in Scotland or welcome to come and try and further his message across the globe. It will be met with resistance at every single point.

“He’s not welcome, his politics aren’t welcome and he is not welcome.

READ MORE: Scotland Against Trump: Where are protests against president’s visit taking place?

“He’s creating divisions and we’re not going to stand for it. We’ll fight him at every corner.”

More gatherings and rallies are planned across the UK from Thursday, when Mr Trump is expected to touch down in Britain.

With Mr Trump set to travel to Scotland on Friday evening after meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle, a protest is planned for Glasgow’s George Square.

While no plans for Mr Trump to enjoy a round of golf have been confirmed, a rally will be held outside the president’s Balmedie course in Aberdeenshire on Saturday, and it is expected there could be further demonstrations at Turnberry.

A national demonstration is planned at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, as well as a “Carnival of Resistance” in the Meadows area of the capital.