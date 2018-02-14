Tunnock’s send box of teacakes to ad authority in cheeky response

Bosses at biscuit giants Tunnock’s sent a box of their famous teacakes to advertising authorities just days after being criticised by the watchdog for a racy advert.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned a poster ad showing a female tennis player holding the tea cake in place of a tennis ball at the top of her thigh, with her skirt raised at the hip.

However, the firm, based in Uddingston, Lanarkshire, have now sent ASA workers a box of tea cakes.

Posting a photo of their present on the official ASA Twitter account, they said: “Well, despite our recent ruling, @TunnockOfficial have very generously served up a treat for ASA staff.

“Thank you! As for where we keep ours, in easily reachable distance! They won’t last long.”

The ASA message prompted replies from Twitter users.

Iain wrote: “Still don’t understand the ridiculous decision that the ad could cause serious offence. In the meantime enjoy the teacakes.”

Tremulous Tiger added: “It feels like @ASA_UK is walking the line of double standards here. Referencing the text and advert of @TunnockOfficial whilst accepting their gifts.”

The ASA banned the advert after deciding it was likely to cause serious offence to some consumers and was demeaning to women.

A message underneath the image of the woman stated “where do you keep yours?” alongside text, underneath a picture of two packs of teacakes, which said: “Serve up a treat”.

The poster, reminiscent of the famous ‘Tennis Girl’ poster that adorned bedrooms in the 1980s, was placed across from the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow in November ahead of Andy Murray’s charity exhibition match with Roger Federer.

However, one person who spotted it complained that the ad was sexist and objectified women.

Tunnock’s explained the creative execution and placement of the tea cakes were a substitute to the normal placement of tennis balls and stressed the treats were not placed in an abnormal position.

They also stated they did not intend to offend anyone.

But the ASA ruled the ad breached advertising code regulations covering social responsibility, as well as harm and offence.

The Forrest Group, who rented the advertising space to Tunnock’s for the poster, said they had not received any complaints about the ad.

Couple mistake Red Hot Chilli Pipers for Red Hot Chili Peppers