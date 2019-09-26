Trump Organisation's £150m Aberdeenshire 'village' approved

The Trump Organisation’s controversial plans to build hundreds of upmarket houses next to its inaugural Scottish golf resort have been approved.

The Trump Estate development, envisioned by the US president’s firm as an “unparalleled setting to live, rest and play,” was greenlit at a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council.

Mr Trump’s family firm now has 15 years to realise its vision of the new village community near Balmedie, which will include 500 homes, a further 50 holiday units, and various retail and leisure facilities.

It has promised to spend £147.2m on the venture, one of the largest enterprises the firm has had approved since Mr Trump entered the White House.

Its marketing material for the development describes it as a “stunning community of luxury homes built around one of the world’s most prestigious golf and leisure resorts.”

Homeowners on the estate, Mr Trump’s firm says, will be given “preferential access” to the golfing and recreational facilities at Trump International Golf Links.

The application was originally submitted last July, and has encountered strong opposition, attracting 21,639 objections and a mere three representations supporting the plans.

However, a motion endorsing the development was endorsed by 38 votes to 24.

As part of the successful planning application, the Trump Organisation will be asked to contribute an initial £770,000 towards affordable housing, with the sum eventually rising to nearly £5m depending on the completion of the private housing units.

A contribution will also be made towards the creation of a new primary school in the area.

It comes 13 years after the Trump Organisation first submitted its ambitious plans for the north east site. It has seldom been far from controversy ever since.

Much of the unrest surrounding the Trump Estate plans has stemmed from the way it will be phased, and the manner in which it diverges from the Trump Organisation’s original blueprint for the area, which were approved by the Scottish Government in 2008.

That initial planning application was ratified on the basis that its economic benefits would outweigh the environmental harm of building on part of Foveran Links, a site of special scientific interest (SSSI). It provided for 950 holiday homes, a 450 bed hotel, and 35 golf villas.

However, none of those elements have been delivered, and Mr Trump has yet to turn a profit on what the Trump Organisation continues to call “one of the greatest golf courses ever built.”

The most recent accounts filed with Companies House show it is running at an annual loss of £1.25m, and remains reliant on loans totalling £41.9m. A second golf course on the site was approved by the council earlier this week.

As part of the deliberations over the Trump Estate application, Douglas Rennie, a senior business development executive at the local authority, described the scheme as a”weak substitute” compared to what the Trump Organisation originally proposed.

Speaking at today’s council meeting, Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, said the Trump Organisation planned to bring something “entirely new” to the marketplace, and “personally attested” to the company’s commitment to the area.