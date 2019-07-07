Tributes to "happy go lucky" Scottish schoolgirl who died following road crash

Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old schoolgirl who died following a road crash in Paisley this morning.

The girl, who has been named locally as Robyn Fryar, was crossing the road with friends when she was struck.

She was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she sadly died from her injuries.

Friends have paid tribute to the schoolgirl.

READ MORE - Katie Price's disabled son Harvey 'mocked by police in Edinburgh'



According to the Daily Record, one friend, Emma-Louise McGoldrick said: "Can’t believe it, what a heart of gold this little angel had every time I spoke to her. Fly high pretty angel."

Another Amy Pursley paid tribute, saying: "Rest in peace Robyn. Always a happy go lucky girlie and you'll always be remembered!! Such a cruel world this is."

Victoria Russell added: "In our thoughts and hearts little one, you’ll not be forgotten RF."

Police have arrested a 20 year old man following the road crash.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing.