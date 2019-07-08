Tributes paid to ‘well respected’ Bainsford man who died in flat fire

Neighbours have paid tribute to a Bainsford man who died in a flat fire along with his dog.

Paul Neish and his pet Cassie were inside the property in David’s Loan when the blaze took hold in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Those who lived beside Paul, who was believed to have been in his early 50s, have spoken of their “shock” after hearing the tragic news.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “There wasn’t a bad bone in that lad’s body. He was such a well respected man.

“Everybody knows him. He lived for his wee dog, Cassie.

“You can’t say anything bad about him. Everybody’s shocked.”

An ice cream truck driver who also knew Paul added: “He was always out walking up and down the street with his dog. It’s just such a shock.”

Several well-wishers have taken to social media to send messages of condolence, with various comments posted on the Falkirk Herald Facebook page.

Anne Dickson wrote: “So sad. Bless him and his wee dog.”

Anjela Henderson posted: “God bless Paul.”

Emergency services were called to David’s Loan shortly after 4.30am on Saturday.

Police have confirmed the cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”