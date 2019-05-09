Tributes paid to men killed in farm tragedy near Falkirk

Tributes have been paid to two workers tragically killed when a wall collapsed at a farm near Falkirk.

Grangemouth man James Henderson (48), who was known as Paul, died at the scene at Myrehead Farm, Whitecross on Monday along with 53-year-old Peter Walker, from Blackburn.

The pair had been carrying out maintenance work on the wall when it collapsed at around 10.10am.

You may also be interested in:

Falkirk property: Five bedroom family home

Why Falkirk relegation could be blessing for the town

Scaffolder jailed after filming man who fell unconscious in court

Upper Braes Councillor James Kerr, who had worked with both men, admitted he was struggling to come to terms with the news.

He said: “They were two genuine people. They loved their families.

“They actually loved their work, especially the gentleman who they worked for, who really looked after them, both at work and in their personal lives.

“I still can’t get over the tragedy. My thoughts are with both their families at this time.”

FalkirK East MSP Angus MacDonald also offered his condolences and said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear of the news.

“My thoughts and sympathy goes out to the families affected.

“I look forward to the outcome of a full investigation, which will include the Health and Safety Executive, to ascertain exactly what happened to cause this tragic incident.”

Police have confirmed two other men, aged 21 and 36, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh respectively after suffering serious injuries.

Officers are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as inquiries into the full circumstances continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Thomson, of Forth Valley CID, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of Peter and Paul, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident, at this very difficult time.

“A multi-agency investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and provide both men’s loved ones, and their workmates, with the answers they require.

“If anyone believes they may have any information relevant to this inquiry then please come forward.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1081 of May 6.