Tributes made to Scottish police officer who died falling from bridge

Tributes have been made to 28-year-old Jamie Lynch who died falling from Clackmannanshire bridge.

Concerns were raised at about 9.30pm on Sunday after Jamie was reported missing.

Tributes have been made to Jamie Lynch, a policeman found dead after falling from Clackmannanshire Bridge on Sunday picture: Social Media

His body was recovered from the River Forth a short time after.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, Local Policing West, said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a colleague who died near Kincardine on Sunday, 19 January.

“Our thoughts are with the officer’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Clackmannanshire Bridge where Jamie Lynch fell from on Sunday night picture: JPI Media

“The death of a colleague affects everyone within the organisation and will be most keenly felt by those officers and staff who worked beside him. It is important that they receive all our support.

“I will be visiting the officer’s family, friends and colleagues to offer our deepest sympathy and ensure they have access to the support they need at this difficult time.”

A Scotland Police spokesman added: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”