Tributes flood in for Andrew Fairlie, “one of UK’s finest chefs”

Tributes from across Scotland and the wider culinary world have poured in for Andrew Fairlie who has died following a battle with a brain tumour

The distinguished chef’s parents Jim and Kay confirmed his death with “enormous sadness” on Tuesday morning.

Mr Fairlie, 54, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005. He had undergone three years of chemotherapy and a course of radiotherapy but was told in July that intensive treatment was no longer possible after increased swelling around the tumour began to impact his mobility.

In November Mr Fairlie announced he would retire from his restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel to arrange a wedding with his partner, Kate White and spend time with family and friends. Head Chef Stevie McLaughlin took over the restaurant.