Travel: Doubletree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry Crossing, North Queensferry

Do Not Disturb, Scotland on Sunday

North and South Queensferry have had a little resurgence recently as interest in the Queensferry Crossing takes hold. Millions of visitors have gone to these charming historical villages to gaze at the astonishing feat of engineering as the construction has taken place. Now that the new bridge is complete and open, it’s no less impressive. The Doubletree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry Crossing (a bit of a mouthful, I’ll grant you) is situated between the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing and its owners have thought ahead to this increase in traffic and have recently refurbished rooms and restaurant to entice people to stay awhile.

Budget or boutique?

The bedrooms have been recently refurbished.

While obviously part of a larger chain, the hotel retains a charming personal touch that lets you feel that you are staying in a local hotel, not just an outpost of the Hilton empire. It means you get the best of both worlds – international standards along with local knowledge and individual touches.

Wining and dining

The Shore Restaurant has wonderful views out over the Forth and the Crossing – but it has just as much appeal indoors. There are comfortable couches creating cosy little nooks for you to sit and watch the view go by. Or there are fabulous oval tables which allow large parties to eat – and actually be able to see and talk to each other. The Josper Grill means that the menu is full of brilliantly done steaks and burgers – and fantastic chips.

Room service

Our room was on the sixth floor and had the most enormously comfortable bed that faced out over a spectacular view of the new Queensferry Crossing. The bathroom had a walk-in shower as well as a vanity mirror and speakers for the music system and TV.

The wi-fi is free and available in all the rooms, and the sockets – and there were plenty of them – all had USB points.

Worth getting out of bed for

The view. Our room looked straight out on to the Queensferry Crossing. Up on the sixth floor, we were at a height to appreciate perfectly the design and construction of the new bridge – and it is breathtaking. Just turning a little to our left, we could also see the Forth Road Bridge which did, in my mind at least, look no less magnificent. We weren’t able to see the Forth Rail Bridge, no matter how hard we strained against the glass and our neck muscles. But when you walk outside the hotel, you are underneath the impressive construction within minutes.

If you don’t fancy burning off your desserts with a bracing walk under all the bridges, then there is a small gym equipped with weights and running machines.

Little extras

On arrival we were handed two warm chocolate cookies. Just let that sink in. Warm. Chocolate. Cookies. I think I’d like to live here. In the bathroom there is an astonishing range of products. Apparently catering for the business traveller who left home without packing, there’s everything from a shoe shine cloth to a comb, as well as shampoos, conditioners, soaps and body lotions. In the room itself, there are crisps, chocolate biscuits and tubs of jellybeans.

Guestbook comments

The hotel may well be mainly geared towards business people, conferences and functions, but the staff make you feel as though you are staying in a cosy little local hotel where you are the most important guest. It’s a hard trick to pull off, but one that they do admirably.

Kayt Turner

Rooms start from £74 per night (additional £10 for breakfast) and rooms with a firth view start at £99 per night. Doubletree by Hilton Edinburgh, Queensferry Crossing, St Margaret’s Head, North Queensferry KY11 1HP (01383 410000, www.doubletree2.hilton.com)