Travel chaos as ScotRail cancels more than 80 trains

Commuters were left furious on Monday morning after ScotRail cancelled more than 80 trains across Scotland’s rail network.

Staff shortages and a signalling fault resulting in cancellations to services travelling between Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Perth.

ScotRail tweeted: “@NetworkRailSCOT have informed us of a fault with the signalling system at #Perth. Services between Glasgow Queen Street & Perth, Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh will be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The rail firm urged customers to check their journey before travelling.

Replacement buses have been put in place for passengers affected.

A number of commuters took to social media to express their anger over the cancellations.

@KeithWilkinson tweeted ScotRail, writing: “Wouldn’t it be a great thing if you or maybe @NetworkRailSCOT actually fixed said signals along with all the other ones that break down on a daily basis...”

@DouglasMaxw3ll wrote: “Well @ScotRail 3rd Monday in a row train cancelled by “staff shortages” ... no staff are working to rule. @MathesonMichael as a Falkirk constituent and with transport brief I need you’re help? What can be done?”

