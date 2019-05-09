Work on the Edinburgh tram extension to begin this month

Preparatory work for the Edinburgh tram extension is to begin later this month and run until mid-July.

Contractors will carry out investigation works at various points on the route from May 20.

The Edinburgh tram extension will run to Newhaven. Picture: TSPL

This will determine the conditions along the length of the new tram route so the project’s final design can be confirmed.

Ground and site investigation work has been programmed for a number of locations between York Place and Newhaven, starting in Lindsay Road.

Separately - but planned in conjunction with these works - the city council’s roads team will embark on a major road resurfacing project - from May 27 - in a number of streets surrounding the tram route.

The streets affected are: Abercromby Place, Dublin Street, Albany Street, Broughton Street, East London Street, Annandale Street, Hopetoun Street, McDonald Road, Broughton Road, Bonnington Road, Newhaven Road, Pilrig Street, Academy Street, Duncan Place, Links Place, Great Junction Street, Gordon Street, Vanburgh Place, Dalmeny Street, North Leith Sands, Ocean Drive, East Hermitage Place, Easter Road.

The extended tram route. Picture: Edinburgh City Council

Work by the tram project’s systems and infrastructure contractor, Sacyr, Farrans, Neopul (SFN), will involve carrying out detailed ground investigation works in 25 separate sites along the route. The work will be carried out in sections of approximately 100 metres at a time and is programmed to be completed by mid-July 2019.

SFN will check the ground conditions and depth of the bedrock along the route, for example to see how deep tram infrastructure foundations need to be, as well as the dimensions of the ‘slab track’ which will be laid under the tram track itself.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport Convener, said: “There’s going to be a fair bit of work going on in and around the Leith Walk area over the next few months and we’re keen to make sure people have as much information as possible about what’s happening and why. Both projects are aimed at helping the Trams to Newhaven construction phase go as smoothly as possible. We’ll manage the works extremely closely to minimise noise and disturbance and we would like to thank residents in advance for their understanding while these essential projects are completed.”

