Women in burqas racially abused on Edinburgh-Glasgow train

Two women wearing burqas were subjected to racist abuse on board a train travelling between the Capital and Glasgow.

The pair were on a carriage with four children travelling between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street stations when the incident happened.

READ MORE: Man dies after collapsing during Hearts’ 4-0 win over Celtic

Another passenger then began to use racist language to abuse the women verbally. The women then moved to a different part of the train.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm on August 2 and officers would now like to speak with the victims.

Anyone with information which could help to identify the victims has been urged to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference number 1700053106.