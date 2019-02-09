Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Viewforth

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in the Viewforth area of the city.

The incident occurred at the junction between Gilmore Place and Viewforth and was reported to the emergency services at around 11.30am.

Two vehicles collided with one another leaving one woman injured.

A police spokesman said the woman had to be assisted out of her vehicle by the fire service due to her door being jammed shut.

Her injuries are not thought to be serious, but she has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

No further injuries are known at this time.

The road was temporarily closed until 12.35pm with Lothian Bus services 10 and 27 affected by the closure.